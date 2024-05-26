The Battle for the Soul of Kano Deepens – THISDAYLIVE

*Sanusi takes over palace with kingmakers*Ado Beyero relocates to second palace, insists on justice

*Security chiefs insist on obeying court order stopping Sanusi’s reinstatement

*NSA denies involvement in return of deposed emir

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Residents of the ancient city of Kano were thrown into confusion yesterday as both the reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, laid claim to the throne.

There was heavy security presence as Sanusi moved into the Emir’s Palace, better known as Nassarawa Palace and sat for the first traditional court session, called Zaman Fada in Hausa, in the midst of Kano kingmakers, comprising council members and some district heads.

Emir Sanusi II appeared in his full traditional regalia to perform his first traditional function at the Emir’s house at Kofar Kudu inside the city.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, and thousands of supporters…