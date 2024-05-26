Tinubu Arrives Lagos to Flag-off Construction of Lagos-Calabar Highway, Inaugurate Projects – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos ahead of the flag-off of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar highway scheduled for today.

The president was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other government officials at the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The Minister of Work, Mr. Dave Umahi, had on Friday stated that Tinubu would kick off the road’s construction on May 26.

The Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, Olusegun Dada, said Tinubu would inaugurate some projects ahead of his first anniversary in office.

At a meeting with a delegation of Yoruba leaders of thought at the State House in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu said his administration would do all it takes for the average Nigerian to feel the impact of governance.

He said the country was no longer “bleeding” but moving into prosperity, adding that the last 12 months of his administration have been “fulfilling,” despite some…