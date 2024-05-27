Assault on EEDC Officials Throws Anambra Community into Darkness – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Enugwu Nanka village in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been thrown into darkness, following an assault on officials of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by an indigene of the community.

An industrialist, Dr. Jacob Enemuo, whose factory is located in the community, lamented that the situation may lead to sack of over 400 employees from his factory if nothing was done.

Enemuo in a petition he sent to the Anambra State Government said that rift within the community, which was being caused by the leadership of the community was responsible for the disconnection of power in the area. He accused the leadership of the community of shielding the man who attacked the officials.

He said: “For 10 days now, the factory has been closed because power supply has been cut off from the entire village. This is because some people in the community beat up EEDC officials who were on official…