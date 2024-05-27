Deposed Emir Bayero is Security Risk, Evacuate Him Now from Palace, Gov Yusuf Urges Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State Government has said that the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, should be evacuated from the Nasarawa palace he currently occupies, adding that the monarch constitutes security risk for the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, made the plea during a press conference on Monday at Government House, Kano.

Gwarzo, who spoke on behalf of the state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, frowned at what he described as unusual movements of thugs and some top APC members who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble in the state.

“He appealed to Mr President and NSA office to investigate the happening in Kano, and evacuate him ‘Aminu Bayero’ from his current residence as he is constituting security threat in the state “

” APC stalwarts are trooping in to the house, planning to cause mayhem. We hope and pray those who are responsible would be up and doing. Alot of activities are happening but,…