Kano Court Stops Bayero, 4 Others from Parading Themselves as Emirs, Orders Police to Remove Deposed Monarch from Nasarawa Palace – THISDAYLIVE



Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.



Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and four other dethroned Emirs to stop parading themselves as emirs, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.



The Kano State House of Assembly had last Thursday passed a bill repealing the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law enancted under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The new law abolished the emirates created by Ganduje. Governor Abba Yusuf signed the bill into law and reinstated deposed 14th emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi II. He also deposed the five emirs appointed for the abolished emirates.



The presiding judge gave the order upon hearing of ex parte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Wangida dated May 27, 2024.



The order reads: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st,…