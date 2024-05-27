Kanu’s Family Faults Fagbemi’s Stance on Continued  Detention of IPOB Leader – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has picked holes in the reasons given by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, for the continued detention and trial of the separatist agitator.

The AGF had reportedly said that the federal government would not free Kanu as his case was complicated, and since he is currently on trial, the matter would be allowed to run its full course in the court of law.

He also said that Kanu’s case was “remarkably different” and so he could not enjoy the same privilege extended to the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

The activist and former presidential candidate was freed after his pending treasonable felony case was immediately withdrawn shortly after Fagbemi assumed office as AGF.

Reacting to Fagbemi’s stance on Kanu’s issue a the weekend, the spokesman of the IPOB leader’s family, Prince…