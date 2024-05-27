Lady Pharmacists Urge FG to Implement National Drug Distribution Guidelines – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs) has reiterated its earlier call on the federal government on the full implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDGs) to enable pharmacists fulfil their roles in this implementation.

The call was contained in a communique the association issued during the 16th biennial delegates conference held in Benin-city, capital of Edo State, which climax at the weekend with the theme: ‘Making Healthcare Impact in Tandem With 2030 Sustainable Development Goals’. The conference also noted the devastating consequences of drug abuse on children and youths in the country and called on both parents and the youths to play vital roles in both primary and secondary prevention of substance abuse among youths in a bid to enhance healthy lives of the future generation of Nigerians.

It further called for proactive measures by pharmacists to ensure that controlled drugs are kept out of…