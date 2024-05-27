Lagos Community Urges Works Minister to Ignore Distractors – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The people and residents of the Okun-Ajah community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have called on the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi to ignore those they described as distractors in the alignment imbroglio in the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

They lamented that some elements in the community, including the Baale, have attempted to pressurise the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to change the already signed Lagos-Calabar coastal road alignment.

Some residents had accused the Minister of Works of altering the long-established right of way in order to preserve the property of violators.

The residents accused the minister of deviating from the original right of way “by specifically directing surveyors of the Federal Government of Nigeria (Ministry of Works) on the project to establish a fresh right of way, create a new alignment and alter the road course into the area where their plots of lands and houses were situated, an…