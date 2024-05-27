N’central APC Seeks Devt Commission Amid Security Concerns, Infrastructural Deficits – THISDAYLIVE

• Zone hosts maiden stakeholders’ meeting, seeks more A-list appointments

• ⁠River Niger dredging, Ajaokuta on agenda

Governors and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-central Saturday held a high-powered zonal meeting during which issues affecting the growth of the party and developmental priorities of the region were discussed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the meeting specifically commended President Bola Tinubu for his impressive handling of national issues, including the reforms which the meeting observed would enhance sustainable development.

Held in Lafia, the capital city of Nasarawa State, the leaders drummed support for the establishment of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to tackle issues affecting the region, particularly huge infrastructural deficits, banditry and other violent crimes which they said are a…