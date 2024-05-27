ONE YEAR ON – THISDAYLIVE

There is light at the end of the tunnel, reckons Allison Abanum

As May draws to a close, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assumed office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for one year. “Renewed Hope” was his promise, and he made good on it by swiftly taking the necessary steps. Upon taking office, it was evident that the President had inherited a significant economic crisis. Those familiar with his leadership style recognized his propensity for implementing bold reforms that would ultimately lead to success in the near future. Therefore, it was no surprise when he announced the elimination of fuel subsidies in his inaugural speech.

This decision was a rational response to widespread corruption and mismanagement of funds by a few individuals seeking to deplete the nation’s resources. While these economic reforms affecting the country’s main revenue source and more were welcomed by experts, they had far-reaching consequences on the economy….