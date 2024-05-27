PenCom’s Framework Simplifies Pension Consumers’ Complaints Resolution – THISDAYLIVE

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) issued a Consumer Protection Framework to boost consumer confidence and ensure the effective resolution of complaints within the pension industry. This framework is designed to provide a robust, transparent, and accessible mechanism for addressing consumer complaints.

Complaints in the pension sector are expressions of dissatisfaction from consumers regarding various aspects of pension products or services. These grievances are vital as they highlight areas needing improvement and ensure that consumers’ voices are heard and addressed effectively.

The handling and redress of complaints are pivotal to maintaining consumer trust in the pension industry. The resolution mechanisms in the Consumer Protection Framework are fair, timely, transparent, accessible, and independent, ensuring that every complaint is given due attention and resolved satisfactorily. This process not only addresses individual complaints but also…