Retract Your Defamatory  Statement or Face Legal Action – THISDAYLIVE

*Northern ruling council seeks restraints, Bichi emirate thanks security agencies, judiciary Desperation to erase Ganduje’s legacies will fail, aide declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has asked the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, to either withdraw his defamatory statement against him or face legal action.

But the Northern Traditional Ruling Council, under the chairmanship of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, has noted with concern, the situation in Kano, especially as it affects the revered institution, and therefore called for caution.

At the same time, the First Class Emirate, of Bichi, has shown appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

This was as the leadership of the…