Tribunal Affirms Election of Usman Ododo as Kogi Governor – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the election of Usman Ododo as Governor of Kogi State.

The three-member tribunal led by Ado Birnin-Kudu, affirmed Ododo’s governorship shortly after it dismissed the petition filed by Murtala Ajaka and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The tribunal, in dismissing Ajaka’s petition, held that he and his party failed to substantiate their allegations against the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

In the unanimous judgment, the panel held that contrary to the claims by the petitioners, the election “was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act”.

The panel subsequently dismissed the suit for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ododo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship…