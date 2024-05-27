VFD Group Declares N3.04bn PBT in Q1 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

VFD Group Plc has announced N3.04 billion profit before tax(PBT) in its unaudited first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2024, compared with N220.28 million reported in corresponding period in Q1 2023.

The leading proprietary investment company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) announced N2.62 billion profit in Q1 2024, an increase of 1,089 per cent from N220.3million in Q1 2023.

The group also announced its audited 2023 financial year, declaring gross earnings that grew by 13.2per cent closing the year at N45.1billion, a significant increase from N34.03 billion in 2022, which indicates a robust top-line growth.

The company’s balance sheet improved in the period under review as total assets hit N261.91billion, a growth of nine per cent per cent from N219.3 billion reported as of December 2023.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group, Nonso Okpala, in a statement said that the increase in the company’s balance sheet…