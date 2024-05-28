A Year of Losses, Shutdowns in Industrial Sector – THISDAYLIVE

One year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has triggered on unprecedented losses, high cost of doing business, closures and exits in Nigerian industrial sector, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

Operators of the Nigerian manufacturing sector approached the 2023 presidential election with the expectation that better days are coming their way irrespective of the presidential candidate that would win the election.

Their hope was hinged on the calculation that any of the three leading candidates that won the election, namely Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, would have better understanding of the economy that would inform introducing and implementing economic policies that would have more positive impacts than the then incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eventually, when President Tinubu was declared the winner of the…