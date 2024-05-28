At Last, National Assembly Passes Bill to Change National Anthem  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate, just like the House of Representatives, has passed a Bill to change the current National Anthem, “Arise O Compatriots ” to the old anthem, “Nigeria, we Hail thee.”

The proposed legislation is titled, “National Anthem Bill, 2024.”

The bill passed the third reading after the upper chamber considered the report of its joint Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and Federal Character and Inter Government Affairs on Tuesday.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had at a public hearing on the matter on Monday, advised the federal lawmakers to engage in wider consultations before passing the bill.

The Bill was read for the first and second time Thursday, last week, at both chambers.

It received an accelerated hearing at the lower house as it was read for the first, second and third time.

The Bill however passed second reading at…