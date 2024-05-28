Bayero Constituting Security Risk in Kano, He Should Be Evacuated, State Govt Warns – THISDAYLIVE

•Deputy gov yields to wisdom, apologises to NSA over alleged interest in Emirate crisis

•Court restrains dethroned emirs, directs police to evict them, as one monarch accepts fate

•Renowned Islamic cleric, Dahiru, urges parties to respect rule of law

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano



Kano State Government has warned that the demoted Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, should be evacuated from the Nasarawa palace that he currently occupies, because he constitutes a security risk for the state. The deputy governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, stated this yesterday during a press conference at Government House, Kano.

Gwarzo also apologised to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over allegations that he was involved in the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

Relatedly, Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court yesterday issued an interim injunction…