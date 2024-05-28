Enugu Monarch Empowers Youths With IT Training, Cash Gifts – THISDAYLIVE

The Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, has empowered some youths in his community with IT skills, supplied agricultural inputs to boost food production, and provided a cash gift of N1 million to 63 people.

Asadu, who spoke at a grand reception in his honour recently in Abuja by the Edem Welfare Association and at the flag-off of the Edem Youth Empowerment Programme, said he was instructed by God to carry out humanitarian services.

The monarch, who is a certified nurse, called on well-meaning citizens to assist in helping the youths achieve their dreams.

“I am interested in youth programmes. I was once a youth and I think I am still a youth. I am happy that my community was able to help me and allow me to help the youths.

“It is not that I have so much money. God spoke to me and said why can’t I do something for the youth in Abuja? I know that the youths in my community want to be empowered.

“I…