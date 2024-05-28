FBN Holdings Maintains Impressive Performance, Posts N238.53bn PBT in Q1 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede



FBN Holdings Plc yesterday declared N238.53 billion profit before tax (PBT) in its unaudited first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2024 results, which was about 325.2per cent growth from the N56.1 billion reported in Q1 ended March 31, 2023.

The Q1 2024 results was a reflection of 2023 impressive performance as one of the oldest banks in Nigeria sustained its fundamentals amid domestic and foreign challenges.

From its Q1 2024 profit & loss figures, the Group declared N208.1 billion profit, which was about 315.8 per cent compared with the N50.1 billion reported in Q1 2023.

The group announced N730.3 billion gross earnings in Q1 2024, which was an increase of 181.4 per cent from N259.5 billion in Q1 2023.

Amid hike in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), the financial institution declared N455 billion interest income in Q1 2024, a growth of 153.3 per cent from N179.6 billion in Q1 2023, while interest expenses closed Q1 2024 at N226.42…