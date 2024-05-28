FG Identifies 20 Critical Projects to Deliver 4.6bcf/d by 2030 – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The federal government has identified 20 critical gas development projects spanning drilling of a number of onshore, shallow water and deep offshore wells as well as pipeline infrastructure that will increase production by about 4.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) and close the projected 3bcf/d gap by 2030.

THISDAY gathered that some of the projects include the Shell’s Iseni gas project that recently achieved Final Investment Decision (FID) in January, and about four of the company’s Non-Associated Gas (NAG) wells already drilled in Ohaji in Imo State.

Others are about two deepwater gas projects expected to be carried out this year by TotalEnergies, among many other projects whose details are still kept secret until their official announcement.

However, some of the infrastructure projects that will support supply of the product include the just-inaugurated Assa-North-Ohaji (ANOH) gas processing plant build by Seplat Energy, with 300…