Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Illegally Extend Rivers LG Chairmen Tenure – THISDAYLIVE

A group of concerned citizens has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to illegally extend the tenure of Rivers local government chairmen.

The Guardians of Democracy (GuD) made this known in a press statement on Tuesday wherein it also claimed that the council chairmen are plotting to get an injunction.

A court judgment had nullified the Local Government Amendment law, which the Rivers State House of Assembly had vetoed the governor to enact and gave themselves powers to extend the tenures of the chairmen if the governor failed to conduct council elections.

With their tenure set to expire next month, the Guardians of Democracy said that some chairmen have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to secretly obtain an injunction to allow them to continue in office.

According to a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr. Abbey Adamu, the group further said attempts to extend the tenure of the chairmen without following due process would not only subvert…