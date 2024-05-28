How Has Nation’s Security Fared Under Tinubu? – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh writes about extra measures put in place by the military and security agencies culminating in considerable decline in security skirmishes across the country since President Bola Tinubu assumed office about a year ago.

On his assumption of office on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu listed a secure nation as one of his priority areas.

Prior to his assumption of office, the country, under the leadership of former President Muhammadu Buhari, had become a river of blood of the innocent with rampaging insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers and agitators running amok all over the country.

Thousands of citizens including the personnel of the Armed Forces were killed in the North-east, Benue, Plateau states while thousands were kidnapped across the country. Some paid the supreme price while others parted with huge sums of money as ransom paid to kidnappers.

On Tinubu’s assumption of office, Nigerians, were, therefore, full of expectations…