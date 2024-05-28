I Will Accept Merger – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has said he would only accept a merger with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, if it would serve the greater good of Nigeria.

Obi, who made the disclosure during an interview with NoireTV at the weekend, added that he was not desperate to be Nigeria’s president.

NoireTV is an American multinational premium cable channel owned by Caspen Media, launched on March 23, 2009.

The former Anambra governor stated that an alliance must be focused on improving governance and helping the poor, not just winning elections or for state capture.

Obi said, “I commend Atiku for his statement, especially where he said he will support me if it goes to the South East.

“On the issue of a merger and the coming together of parties, I have always said as long as any merger or any coming together is to better Nigeria and for governing properly, I am for…