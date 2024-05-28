Jonathan Ojadah Bags US President’s Lifetime Achievement Award – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent

UNIPGC Global President, Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, who is also IRDCUN-EU Permanent Rep to the United Nations, has made the list of 2024 US President’s Lifetime Achievement award.

The honour is reserved for those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime. Along with the ultimate honour of presidential recognition, recipients usually receive a personalised certificate, an official pin, medallion or coin and a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States of America.

Announcing his emergence as one of the 2024 recipients of the US President’s Lifetime Achievement award, Ojadah in his social media post said it came after a meticulous review and thorough screening of his career achievements.

He said, “The fruits of unwavering dedication and diligent work are indeed sweet. For all my strides and successes, I give all glory to God Almighty.”

The honour also confers on him the privilege of…