Kaduna Returns to Winning Ways Under Uba Sani – THISDAYLIVE

By Mansur Abdulmalik

The atmosphere was very convivial even when the interactions were frank, deep and very elevated. It was the inaugural meeting of the North – West Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) hosted and chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, in his capacity as the Coordinating Governor of the North-west zone, reputedly the political hotbed of the country.

The very strategic meeting was attended by key political leaders and decision makers in northern Nigeria, notably; the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Umar Ganduje; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, governors of states in the North-west of the country, ministers, former governors, presidential aides, National and state Assembly members, several other party stakeholders drawn from the North-west zone. The meeting, which held at the Yar’Adua Conference Hall of the iconic Murtala Square, Kaduna, took a critical look at the…