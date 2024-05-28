Kano Emirate Crisis Takes New Twist as Two Courts Issue Conflicting Orders – THISDAYLIVE

Federal high court orders eviction of Sanusi from palace

*State high court restrains police, other security agencies from arresting, harassing 16th emir

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Justice S. A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the eviction of the reinstated Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II from Emir’s Palace.

The court also ordered the Police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, were preserved.

Another court in the state however issued another order restraining the Police, the State Security Service and the Nigerian Army from evicting, harassing or arresting the Sanusi.

The Presiding Judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda who gave the exparte order on Tuesday stated that the order was made in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano state.

The order states;

“ AN ORDER of interim injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents,…