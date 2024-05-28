NEDC Awards Contract for Three Bridges on Bauchi-Gombe Highway – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Motorists and other road users who ply the dilapidated 150km Bauchi -Gombe federal highway will soon heave a sigh of relief from the hardship they face on the busy road, especially during the rainy season.

THISDAY checks revealed that every rainy season, for more than five years now, three major spots on the road use to be cut off due to heavy rainfall thereby forcing the road users to divert to other routes to get to their various locations.

In one of its intervention services, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has taken over the construction of bridges on the three spots located in Kalajanga, Bara and Tashan Turmi which have remained prone to flooding over the years.

Already, work at the first spot in Kalajanga village has reached above 50 percent of completion as workers are on site all day round to ensure that the construction was completed on schedule as disclosed by the Supervisor of the project, Jacob Joseph,…