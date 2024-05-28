Nigeria Air Project Was Fraudulent, Remains Suspended – THISDAYLIVE

•Says current administration resolved 2nd Abuja runway imbroglio in two weeks

•To resume concession of four international airports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, yesterday, disclosed that the Nigeria Air project unveiled by the ex-president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration remains suspended even as he described the project as fraud.

Keyamo, who was part of the Buhari government, said this while giving details about the project.

He noted that the national carrier that was supposed to be an indigenous project and was supposed to spark hope for Nigerians, was trailed by a lot of secrecy and fraudulent activities.

He explained that there was never a project to that effect but, “An Ethiopian Airline disguising as Nigerian Air with an Ethiopian National Flag.”

While fielding questions from journalists during the second day of the Ministerial Sectorial update in Abuja, he…