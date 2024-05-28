Onyeagwu Caps Stellar Tenure with 2024 Banking CEO of Year in Africa Awards – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos



The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has been named the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ at the International Banker 2024 Banking Awards, retaining this title for the second consecutive year.

The award, published in the Spring 2024 issue of International Banker Magazine, United Kingdom, coincides with Onyeagwu’s completion of his five-year tenure as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on May 31, 2024.

Speaking on receiving the award, Onyeagwu expressed gratitude to publishers of International Banker for the honour.

A statement quoted the outgoing bank CEO to have said: “It is indeed an honour to be recognised as the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ for a second consecutive year. This award is a testament to our team’s collective efforts and our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering value to our…