Rivers First Lady Seeks Crackdown on Child Labour, Trafficking – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State First Lady, Mes Valerie Fubara, has expressed dismay on how child labour and trafficking are hampering healthy growth and well-being of children, saying it should be tackled head-on.

Speaking at a party organised for children in the state at the Government House, Port Harcourt, to mark this year’s children’s day with the theme: ‘For Every Child, Every Right’, Fubara expressed the urgent need to tackle the menace, which she said is affecting so many children, especially the less privileged.

She pointed out the need for more efforts to be made to continue tackling issues relating to the children’s growth and well-being, especially in the area of child labour and trafficking.

The state governor’s wife, however, called on relevant government agencies to intensify measures towards achieving total crackdown on practices that promote child labour and trafficking.

According to her, “I call on…