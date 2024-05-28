Senate Recalls Ningi After Serving 10 Weeks Out of Three Months’ Suspension – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has resolved to recall Senator Abdul Ningi who was suspended March 12, 2024 for a period of three months.

Ningi, who is representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, has spent two months and two weeks in suspension.

He has two more weeks to finish his suspension.

However, following a motion during plenary on Tuesday, the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, moved a motion to recall Ningi.

The motion is titled, ‘Unconditional Recall of Senator Abdul Ningi,’ and it was co-sponsored by the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Olalere Oyewumi, and the Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu.

Moro urged the Senate to recall Ningi who was suspended for three months on March 12, 2024.

He was accused of making unsubstantiated allegation of padding the 2024 budget to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

Ningi stated this in an interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service on March 9, 2024.

His suspension…