The Critical Role of Data and Analytics in Investor Relations and Recapitalisation – THISDAYLIVE

Temiloluwa Sobowale

Friday 28th March 2024, the recapitalisation Circular from the CBN dropped and since then everyone in the Banking Industry got busy with strategies to raise the new minimum quota required.

It is very important to note that recapitalisation now needs to be very data driven because every investor locally and globally wants to be sure they will reap their rewards in the future if they invest now. It’s like the popular discounting rate used in the finance world but here machine learning models help issuers have key facts at hand before approaching investors.

It is of note that while businesses can control internal factors like their finance, budgeting, strategy hiring etc econometrics analytics like the ALL share Index, inflation rate, exchange rates, MPR rates. government policies etc will play a huge role in the success of a business in the future and all this risks have to be forecasted, added to all the internal forecast; in…