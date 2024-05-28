The Search for Govt System that Works – THISDAYLIVE

By Abdussamad Dasuki

Nigeria will record a milestone in its democratic journey on May 29, as it marks 25 years of uninterrupted democracy – the longest since independence in 1960. While the First Republic lasted for six years, and the Second Republic for four years, the Third Republic was aborted as the Presidential election was annulled.

As expected, to mark the occasion, drums would be rolled out and dividends of democracy would be reeled out by governments at all levels.

But beyond this are salient questions: Is Nigeria working? If not, what system of government will make Nigeria work?

On the first question, many would agree that Nigeria is far from where it ought to be in terms of growth and development despite its enormous potentials. At independence, Nigeria, a country blessed with huge human and natural resources, showed promise of a great nation. Apart from solid, liquid, gaseous minerals buried in the ground, the palm oil, rubber, cocoa, …