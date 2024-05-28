Tinubu Departs Lagos for Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

* To commence projects’ inauguration in FCT

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday morning departed Lagos for Abuja where he is scheduled to inaugurate some projects executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The president, who left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 11:25 am, was seen off by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; and some top government officials.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu performed the official flag-off of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway from the Victoria Island end of the 700-kilometre project, hailed as an economic and rural communities development game changer.

He also inaugurated the reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge, as well as virtually inaugurating the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across…