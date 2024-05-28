Tinubu Won’t Speak at Joint Sitting of N’Assembly Wednesday – THISDAYLIVE

.Says statement on president addressing joint session false, unauthorised as presidency was not carried along in event planning

*President to continue with inauguration of strategic projects

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of President Bola Tinubu delivering an address at the joint sitting of the National Assembly to commemorate 25 years of nation’s democratic rule scheduled for Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidency stated that office of the President was never involved in the planning of the event, hence no green light was given for the President to speak at the planned programme.

It, however, stressed that President Tinubu will continue to inaugurate projects across the country as part of his commitment to delivering good governance to the citizenry.

The Presidency in the three-paragraph release stated:

“In furtherance of his commitment to…