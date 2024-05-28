Zamfara Upgrades College of Agriculture Bakura, to Renovate General Hospital Talata Marafa – THISDAYLIVE

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, said on Monday that the College of Agriculture and Animal Science Bakura had been upgraded to the College of Agriculture and Technology.

“The wisdom behind this upgrade is to enable the college to introduce some technology disciplines as a prerequisite for its transition from a Monotechnic to the status of a Polytechnic,” the Governor said while inaugurating upgraded facilities at the institution.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said a former Governor of the state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, accompanied Lawal and performed the inauguration ceremony.

The statement noted that the programme was part of activities to mark the first anniversary of the Lawal administration.

According to the statement, “on Monday, Governor Dauda Lawal commissioned two major projects in Bakura and Maradun Local Government Areas in the Zamfara West Senatorial zone.

“The Governor visited three Local Governments,…