Adeleke’s Performance Guarantees Him Second Term – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The former Governor of Osun State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has affirmed that the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is guaranteed of a second tenure in view of his wonderful performance in office so far.

Prince Oyinlola stated this yesterday while featuring on a Yoruba radio programme of Rave FM, declaring that the commendable performance of Adeleke makes him unstoppable in 2026.

He also debunked what he described as lies being bandied around that the former BoT member and elder statesman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, led hundreds of members of PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyinlola also described as laughable the claim that PDP members from Odo Otin dumped the party to follow him to the APC, saying that all those who could be described as Oyedokun’s foot soldiers are still in the PDP.

The former governor, who spoke in Yoruba, said: “As far as I’m…