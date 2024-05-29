Again, Minimum Wage Talks Stalled as Labour Rejects FG’s N60,000 Offer – THISDAYLIVE

•Minister appeals for patriotism

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The organised labour has again turned down another proposal of N60,000 as new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers offered by the federal government.

The new figure which was an increase of N6,000 to its earlier offer of N54,000 was proposed during yesterday’s resumed negotiation between the federal government, the organised labour represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the private sector.

However, the meeting which was held at the NICON Luxury Hotel in Abuja, saw leaders of NLC and TUC stage a walk out immediately the government side presented the N60,000 proposal.

The labour movement said the only thing that would make them succumb would be when a living wage proposal was brought to the table.

In a reaction to the government’s latest offer, labour said the amount was still a pittance and cannot offer any hope of survival to…