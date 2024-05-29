An Era of Transformation Without Affliction – THISDAYLIVE

By Olaniyi Ajibola

The present pace and tempo of development in Ogun State, Southwest Nigeria, indeed calls for critical evaluation, considering the past experience of the residents in the Gateway State since the inception of the fourth republic in particular, especially the period between 2003 and 2019.

While every citizen desires transformation in their socioeconomic life towards prosperity and abundant life where security of life, social justice, affordable health care delivery and infrastructural development among others are guaranteed, it was a different ball game for the people of Ogun State during the period under review.

Developmental agenda of those dark days were characterized with deception, injustice, sectional tendency, pathological lies and propaganda, making life more difficult for the people rather than addressing their challenges and aspirations.

However, the turn of political events on the dawn of 29th May, 2019, when a board room guru…