APC Knocks Atiku for Disparaging Tinubu’s Achievement  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, for disparaging the achievements of President Bola Tinubu after one year in office.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement issued Wednesday, lamented Atiku’s claim that Tinubu was not ready for reforms, describing his policies as “trial and error”.

He said the former vice-president’s swipe at the administration’s national security management again betrays his lack of touch with the reality of the current situation.

Morka noted that not only did the administration revamp and reconfigure the country’s security apparatus, it created a Special Security Fund to boost its superiority and operational effectiveness against merchants of crime and insecurity.

“Yet, Atiku turns a blind eye to considerable improvement in our…