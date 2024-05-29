CJN Summons FHC, Kano CJs over Conflicting Court Orders  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge (CJ ) of the Federal High Court, and his counterpart in Kano State over conflicting orders being issued by courts under them.

The Director of Information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Mr Soji Oye, who confirmed the invite of the CJN to the two head of courts, however stated that detailed information would be released shortly.

Since last week when the Kano State Government repealed the law creating four additional emirates for Kano metropolis, both the federal and Kano State High Courts have being issuing orders that are at variance to the government as well as security agencies.

Justice A. M. Liman had, in an exparte, ordered the security agencies not to implement the new law passed by the state assembly dissolving the Emirates, thereby halting the reinstallation of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

However, the government had gone ahead with…