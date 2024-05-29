Enugu Warns Against Attempt to Scuttle WAEC Exams – THISDAYLIVE

Assures candidates, officials of adequate security

Says no public holiday on May 30

The Enugu State Government has reiterated its displeasure over what it described as an attempt to scuttle the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in the state.

The government said the consequences of candidates of the state and the entire South East region not sitting for their General Mathematics papers were massive and held nothing but gloom for the future, contrary to what their forebears fought for.

The state made its stand known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, on Wednesday, urging candidates and those involved in the conduct of the examination and other enterprises to go about their legitimate businesses, as the state had taken steps to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

This was also as the state’s Head of Service, Ken Ugwu, had earlier, in a circular dated Tuesday, May 28,…