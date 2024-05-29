FG, Partners Begin Free Cooking Gas Distribution to 1m Homes Nationwide – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday commenced the distribution of free gas cylinders to 1 million homes in the country in a bid to wean Nigerians from the continued use of firewood, cooking stoves and other harmful cooking fuels.

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme implemented through the ‘Decade of Gas’ secretariat in Abuja, along with private sector partners, Smart Gas and A4E, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the event as a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s quest for deployment of cleaner fuels.

The inaugural Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration and bottle distribution programme, he said, was part of the administration’s determination to increase domestic gas use.

“We’re not only introducing a programme today, we’re on a mission to change millions of Nigerians’ lives in our six geographical zones. By 2030, we want to convert 250,000 houses a year to clean…