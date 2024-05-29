Former CBN Director Says He Didn’t See Minutes of Meeting on Naira Redesign – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja



A former Director of Currency Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Ahmed Bello Umar, yesterday, said he never saw the minutes of the meeting of central bank’s management on the decision to redesign the naira.

Umar, who claimed that he signed the memorandum for the redesign of the naira in 2022, when asked by his lawyer to comment on an October 26, 2023, Meeting of the Committee of Governors (CoGs) of the CBN responded by saying, “I have not seen the minutes of the meeting, it was only circulated among members of the CoG.”

Umar, stated this while giving evidence in the trial of the immediate past Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who is being tried for allegedly redesigning the nation’s currency, the Naira in 2022, without approval.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on May 15, 2024, arraigned Emefiele on a four-count charge before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the High Court of the…