Fubara Tasks Rivers Youths on Economic Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on youths to create ideas that will contribute productively to the economy of the state instead of waiting to be employed in the public sector.

Governor Fubara explained that jobs in the public sector are becoming less available, adding that with greater peace prevailing in the state, attracting investors to explore its business climate, Rivers youths must be ready with ideas and determination to engage critical players in order to benefit from it, directly or indirectly.

The governor gave the charge when he received members of the Rivers State Youth Leaders’ Assembly, on a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Represented by the Head of Rivers Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, the governor noted the commendable level of education acquired by most youths of the State, including the moral training espoused to them by their parents.

The governor said…