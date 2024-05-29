Insurers’ Tortuous Year Under Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

As Nigerians celebrate one year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s regime, insurers said it has been one year of tortuous business experience

It is exactly one year since former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the leadership baton of Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the incumbent president, insurance sector operators have paused to re examine how their businesses have fared in the past one year and concluded that it has been a whole year of tortuous business experience that is not peculiar to insurance sector.

The operators chronicled all events and developments that have bedeviled their businesses during the period and concluded that it has not been anything favorable to the insurance sector in particular.

According to them, the period has been marked by stagnancy and negative developments that if operators don’t take care are capable of sinking the sector and throw many out of business.

These negative developments the operators…