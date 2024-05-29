IOM, Yobe  Push for Education to Enable Almajiris Fulfill Full Potential – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Yobe State Government and Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) have pushed for official and regularised education that would enable the Almsjiris to fit into modern needs of a society and subsequently achieve their full potential.

This was the crux of discussion at a roundtable meeting tagged “Achieving Durable Solutions and Sustainable Impact for Protecting Vulnerable Street and Migrant Children in Nigeria.”

The event, which was organised by IOM, Yobe State Government and ACRI, commenced on Monday and would run through Wednesday and would feature workshop session on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), Gender-Based Violence (GBV), and Trafficking in Persons (TiP) to commemorate the International Day for the Almajiri child.

The IOM Chief of Mission, Mr. Laurent De Boeck, said that the organisation would uphold the principles of…