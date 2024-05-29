Kogi Assembly to Pass Bill Establishing State Anti-Graft Agency – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to stem the tide of corruption in Kogi State, a bill for a law to establish the Kogi State Anti-corruption agency has passed through second reading in the state House of Assembly.

While presenting the argument for the bill on Tuesday, the lawmaker representing Okene ll, Suleiman Abdulrazak, explained that the bill, when passed into law, will assist the government in combating corruption in the state.

Abdulrazak, who is also the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, averred that the bill is not being sponsored to compete with the federal anti-graft agency rather to complement its efforts in fighting corruption in the country.

In his contribution Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijani noted that the bill was coming at the right time, adding that: “In the year 2015, our leader, who was at the front of winning the election, died during the process.

“That situation in Kogi State put the country into…