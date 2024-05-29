Let’s Work Together to Build Our Nation, No One Else’ll Do It For Us – THISDAYLIVE

.Promises to forward 2024 supplementary budget to legislature soon.

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday made a call on members of the National Assembly to come together and work with him towards building the nation, stressing that no external aid or institution can replace the collective efforts of citizens in achieving progress and development.

The President made the call while speaking to a joint session of the National Assembly as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of democratic rule in the Fourth Republic.

President Tinubu congratulated Nigerians on 25 years of unbroken democracy and commended the legislative house for its role in representing the people and shaping the country’s future.

The President, who started his political career in the National Assembly in the Third Republic, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and urged lawmakers to continue collaborating and working together to build the…