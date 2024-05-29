NDLEA Smashes Two Drug Cartels, Recovers  Cocaine, Fentanyl Consignments – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A married couple cocaine-trafficking cartel has been smashed by the operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said multi-billion-naira worth of illicit drug were recovered in two major operations following the arrest of Bolanle Dauda and Olayinka Dauda, the kingpin and the queen of the cartel.

He revealed that the operations led to the smashing of the cartel which scope of operations spread across Lagos and Ogun States.

He disclosed that the duo were arrested last Saturday by operatives of a special operation unit in NDLEA with the support of Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States at Ibiye, along Lagos-Badagry expressway while attempting to cross the land border to deliver the consignment in Ghana.

He said at the point of their arrest, 42 blocks of the Class a drug weighing 47.5 kilogrammes were…